SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $231.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.30. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

