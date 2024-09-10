SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,484 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 128,861 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

