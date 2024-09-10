StakeWise Staked ETH Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $99.66 Million (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $2,395.78 or 0.04229519 BTC on major exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $99.66 million and $1.47 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 42,248 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,597 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 41,597.8070447. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,412.29775994 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $472,845.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

