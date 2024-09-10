Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Raised by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,535 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,907,020,000 after buying an additional 470,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,090,654,000 after buying an additional 260,489 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,511,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $529,147,000 after buying an additional 166,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

SBUX stock opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.77. The firm has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

