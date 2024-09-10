Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at $23,073,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at $683,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 108.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 33,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 103.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after acquiring an additional 127,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RDNT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of RadNet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

RadNet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RadNet stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.40. 9,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,693. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.83 and a beta of 1.74. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.53 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 4.30%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 18,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $1,173,098.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,471.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 18,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $1,173,098.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,471.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $941,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,830 shares of company stock worth $3,027,907. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.