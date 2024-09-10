Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $21.42 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.6% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.28.
Amgen Price Performance
Shares of AMGN traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.04. 96,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,448. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.56 and a 200-day moving average of $302.67. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $249.70 and a one year high of $346.85. The firm has a market cap of $174.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Top Stress-Free Stock Picks to Secure Your Portfolio This Fall
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Amazon Stock is a Red Hot Bargain (For Now)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- AI Disrupts SaaS: Salesforce, Workday Navigate Industry Shift
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.