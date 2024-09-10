Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,984,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Sysco by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $450,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after buying an additional 2,084,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,029,000 after acquiring an additional 240,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.84. The company had a trading volume of 63,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.77. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYY

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.