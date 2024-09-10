Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 349 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IVW stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.78. The company had a trading volume of 103,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,403. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.83. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.