Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $64.75. 45,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,019. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $66.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average is $62.90. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

