Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Holdings Raised by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 96.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,480 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Stellantis by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 596,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after buying an additional 66,427 shares during the period. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth about $1,977,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $3,032,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stellantis by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of STLA stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. Stellantis has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 price target (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

Insider Transactions at Stellantis

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

