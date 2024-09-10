Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.97

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.97 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 517377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLA has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.44 target price (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.34.

Get Stellantis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on STLA

Stellantis Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Stellantis

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $832,785,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 329.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261,955 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Stellantis by 63.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,756,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,868 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $128,254,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,339,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.