Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JANX. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ JANX opened at $41.85 on Friday. Janux Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 3.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 709.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,965,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,961,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after buying an additional 378,477 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,420,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 324,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

