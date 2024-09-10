StockNews.com Downgrades Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Shares of TIPT stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.31. Tiptree has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $20.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36.
Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $546.67 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 11.97%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tiptree in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Tiptree by 25.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tiptree in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tiptree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.
