StockNews.com Downgrades Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Tiptree Stock Performance

Shares of TIPT stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.31. Tiptree has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $20.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $546.67 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tiptree in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Tiptree by 25.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tiptree in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tiptree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

