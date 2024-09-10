StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR opened at $38.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $1,047,278.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,279. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

