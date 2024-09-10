StockNews.com Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $294.94.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $262.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.74. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $282.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 20.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

