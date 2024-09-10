StockNews.com Upgrades Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) to “Hold”

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

AOSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

AOSL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.61. 211,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,296. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.91 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,066.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $8,389,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 867.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 123,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after buying an additional 169,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

