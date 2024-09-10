StockNews.com Upgrades Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LE

Lands’ End Trading Up 2.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LE stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $18.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $422.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter valued at about $373,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Lands’ End by 65.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Lands’ End by 69.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 37.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.