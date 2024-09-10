Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance
STRM opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Streamline Health Solutions
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.