Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

STRM opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

About Streamline Health Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STRM Free Report ) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,242 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.