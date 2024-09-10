Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $19.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. 2,234,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 3,107,460 shares.The stock last traded at $18.10 and had previously closed at $19.14.
SMMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -113.13 and a beta of -0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
About Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.
