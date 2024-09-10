Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $19.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. 2,234,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 3,107,460 shares.The stock last traded at $18.10 and had previously closed at $19.14.

SMMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 131.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,269,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,095,000 after buying an additional 254,261 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -113.13 and a beta of -0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

