SUNDOG Trading 18.1% Higher This Week (SUNDOG)

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, SUNDOG has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. SUNDOG has a total market cap of $281.24 million and approximately $155.90 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUNDOG token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SUNDOG Token Profile

SUNDOG was first traded on August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SUNDOG’s official website is www.sundog.meme. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx.

SUNDOG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,547,329 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.31667971 USD and is up 27.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $113,727,628.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUNDOG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUNDOG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

