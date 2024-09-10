Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CRO Paul S. Dickson Sells 2,537 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $46,249.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 427,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,307.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,823,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,792,063. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 883.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

