Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $500.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $950.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SMCI. Nomura downgraded Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura Securities downgraded Super Micro Computer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $790.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $409.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $656.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $813.71. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $226.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Super Micro Computer shares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,466,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $95,211,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

