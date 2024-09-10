Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Shares Up 4.2%

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $6.79. Approximately 7,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 711,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.
Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.
