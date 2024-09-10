Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.28

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.28 and last traded at $31.28, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $509.05 million during the quarter. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); VONJO for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis; Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still’s disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.