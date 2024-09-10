Swisscom (OTC:SCMWY) Upgraded by New Street Research to “Hold”

New Street Research upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTC:SCMWY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Swisscom Price Performance

Shares of Swisscom stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $64.74. 8,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,433. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $65.30.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

