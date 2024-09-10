T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Trimmed by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 99,764 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 5.3% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $195.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.82 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.47 and a 200 day moving average of $174.31. The stock has a market cap of $227.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total transaction of $23,102,099.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,752,404 shares in the company, valued at $116,280,341,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total value of $23,102,099.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,752,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,280,341,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,109,346 shares of company stock worth $198,743,322 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

