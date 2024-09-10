Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 2.2%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $158.29 and last traded at $159.24. Approximately 4,668,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 15,744,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.74.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,527,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,722,410,000 after buying an additional 704,804 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,060,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,230,279,000 after buying an additional 422,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,602,000 after buying an additional 5,643,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,167,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,635,000 after acquiring an additional 750,971 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

