Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,406 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $11,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Target by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,035,326 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $301,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Target by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Target by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,369 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Target by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Target by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 7,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $150.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.14. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

