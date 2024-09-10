Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Lessened by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $759,810,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,870,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,145,000 after purchasing an additional 984,464 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,536,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,367,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Target Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $150.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.