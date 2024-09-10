Team Hewins LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Team Hewins LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.1% of Team Hewins LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $669,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 28,637 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VIG stock opened at $192.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $196.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

