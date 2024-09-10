Team Hewins LLC Has $6.97 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.9% of Team Hewins LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,528.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,157,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,958 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,181,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,336,000 after purchasing an additional 992,460 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,194,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 839,454 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,549,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 992,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,965,000 after buying an additional 660,865 shares during the period.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $63.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

