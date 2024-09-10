Tecsys Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tecsys in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Cormark has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Tecsys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Tecsys Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE TCS opened at C$40.56 on Tuesday. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$24.31 and a 1 year high of C$44.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$601.91 million, a P/E ratio of 312.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.10. Tecsys had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of C$43.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.57 million.

Tecsys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.15%.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

