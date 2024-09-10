TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Insider TELUS Corporation Acquires 100,000 Shares

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) insider TELUS Corporation acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,230.00.

TELUS Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, TELUS Corporation purchased 100,000 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$486,600.00.

On Monday, August 26th, TELUS Corporation acquired 30,798 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,662.61.

On Friday, August 23rd, TELUS Corporation bought 100,000 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$481,970.00.

On Friday, August 16th, TELUS Corporation acquired 200,000 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$950,240.00.

On Friday, August 9th, TELUS Corporation bought 416,400 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$1,703,325.84.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

TELUS International (Cda) stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,196. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of C$3.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.56. The company has a market cap of C$540.57 million, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

