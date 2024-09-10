Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 736.8% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 183,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $45,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $221.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.59 and a 200-day moving average of $193.72. The company has a market capitalization of $709.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.03.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

