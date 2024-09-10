Tether (USDT) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether has a total market cap of $118.37 billion and $52.40 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000112 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
Tether Token Profile
Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 120,240,893,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,369,316,856 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars.
