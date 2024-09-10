Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $10.96 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,982 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.11% of American Financial Group worth $10,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in American Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in American Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $150,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $137.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.64 and its 200-day moving average is $128.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $137.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.16%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

