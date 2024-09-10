Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $12.76 Million Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,015 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $12,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $224,137,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,685,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,052,000 after purchasing an additional 161,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $92,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 802,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $73,109,359.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,180 shares of company stock worth $6,376,570 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. StockNews.com lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Service Co. International

Service Co. International Price Performance

Service Co. International stock opened at $79.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $80.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.88.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.