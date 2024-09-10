Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 10,581 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.10% of Toll Brothers worth $11,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TOL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $16,630,075. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $139.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.54. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $149.77.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

