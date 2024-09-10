Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 32,762 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,762 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity National Financial worth $9,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,102,000 after acquiring an additional 728,768 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,332,000 after acquiring an additional 640,829 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,113,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,916,000 after acquiring an additional 171,521 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,436,000 after acquiring an additional 184,078 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.02. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

