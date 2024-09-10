The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,688 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 162,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,586,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BRP opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

