The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $162.92 on Thursday. Boeing has a one year low of $156.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boeing will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,758,830,000 after buying an additional 388,633 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,386,757,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

