The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 18,540 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 3.1% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $21,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

NYSE:BA opened at $162.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.06 and a 200 day moving average of $180.23. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

