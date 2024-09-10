The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 125,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after buying an additional 13,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $120.18 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $134.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SJM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

