The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 483.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,972 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. owned 0.08% of New York Times worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 129.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in New York Times by 84,033.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Price Performance

NYT stock opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.79.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In related news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $986,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,487,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Further Reading

