The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,423 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 510,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 77.2% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 134,987.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of PNC opened at $182.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $185.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $227,497.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,604,582.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $227,497.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,604,582.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,109. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.