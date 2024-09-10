The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1,365.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.2% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,663,000 after purchasing an additional 598,666 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 286.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 118,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after acquiring an additional 58,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $176.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.83. The company has a market cap of $415.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $177.04.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,508,763.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

