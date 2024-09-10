Threshold Price Hits $0.0214 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Threshold has traded up 4% against the dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $214.47 million and $3.82 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02104526 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $4,306,140.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

