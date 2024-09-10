Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TLYS

Tilly’s Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $137.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Henry bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $25,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 80,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $442,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,981,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,466.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 372,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,693 and have sold 30,375 shares valued at $162,049. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 61.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 376,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,081 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.