Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading Up 3.2%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 181,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 495,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $579.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.80.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Titan International had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $532.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.02 million. Research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
