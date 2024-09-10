Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading Up 3.2%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 181,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 495,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Titan International Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $579.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Titan International had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $532.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.02 million. Research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Titan International

Titan International Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.