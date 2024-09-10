Toncoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $18.20 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.33 or 0.00009293 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $18.20 billion and $267.02 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013401 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,346.99 or 0.99960045 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,610,012 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,617,355.535291 with 2,532,787,676.1465626 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.23704853 USD and is up 6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 546 active market(s) with $312,771,359.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.